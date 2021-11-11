Lafayette PD releases surveillance images in shooting outside nightclub

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department released surveillance images of two people involved in a shooting Oct. 3 outside a nightclub.
Two men were shot and a woman was shot and then dragged by a car leaving the area.
Police released surveillance images Nov. 11 in hopes of identifying some of the people.
They released an image of the dark-colored passenger car that ran the woman over. Police said the woman seen in the surveillance image wearing a red top, black shorts, and hair in a ponytail was the driver. The man in the image wearing a dark shirt and pants was the passenger.
Police are also trying to identify another car and its driver from the night of the shootings.
There have been no arrests in the case. Anyone with information on the people in the images or about the shooting should call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.