Lafayette PD releases surveillance images in shooting outside nightclub

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department released surveillance images of two people involved in a shooting Oct. 3 outside a nightclub.

Two men were shot and a woman was shot and then dragged by a car leaving the area.

Police released surveillance images Nov. 11 in hopes of identifying some of the people.

They released an image of the dark-colored passenger car that ran the woman over. Police said the woman seen in the surveillance image wearing a red top, black shorts, and hair in a ponytail was the driver. The man in the image wearing a dark shirt and pants was the passenger.

Police are also trying to identify another car and its driver from the night of the shootings.