Lafayette man arrested for possession and dissemination of child pornography

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man for possession and dissemination of child pornography.

Ramsey Spanton is also facing a possible charge of possession of marijuana.

Police arrested Spanton after serving a search warrant at a home in the 1900 block of Union Street on Thursday. Police were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Spanton was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.