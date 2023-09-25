Lafayette man arrested following deadly shooting

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sept. 23 near North 12th and Hartford streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Lafayette man was arrested following the shooting of a man found dead inside a car early Saturday.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sept. 23, Lafayette Police Department officers responded to the 1100 block of North 12th Street, near Hartford Street, after hearing shots fired.

Officers located a man inside a car with gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 43-year-old Lafayette man was arrested on a preliminary murder charge at the scene.

NOTE: 13News does not name suspects in cases until formal charges are filed by prosecutors.

"Information obtained has led investigators to believe there was an altercation between the victim and (suspect) prior to the shooting," the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.

Police said they were not searching for any additional suspects in the case.

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.