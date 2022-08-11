73-year-old man's death ruled homicide, Lafayette police investigating

According to an initial investigation, police determined 73-year-old Mark Belange, of Lafayette, was the victim in a fight outside of his home.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Lafayette police are investigating a homicide that happened Oct. 31.

Police responded to a report of a fight in the 500 block of Bellingham Avenue, near South Ninth Street and Ortman Lane.

According to an initial investigation, police determined 73-year-old Mark Belange, of Lafayette, was the victim in a fight outside of his home.

Belange died from his injuries Nov. 5, and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.