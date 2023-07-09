Man charged with murder in 4-year-old Lafayette boy's death

Officers found 4-year-old Ke'andre Jolly unresponsive at an apartment in the 800 block of North 13th Street, near Union Street, on July 28 around 4:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man from Lafayette is facing a murder charge in the death of a 4-year-old boy.

Around 4:30 p.m. on July 28, police responded to a report of an unresponsive child at an apartment in the 800 block of North 13th Street, near Union Street.

Medics first took 4-year-old Ke'andre Jolly to Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette, and then flew him to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for more specialized care. Ke'andre died four days later.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy one day after Ke'andre's death. The preliminary results ruled the manner of death a homicide. On Aug. 18, the coroner announced the preliminary cause of the boy's death was blunt force trauma to his head.

According to court documents, 33-year-old Montrell Dionte Jolly, of Lafayette, told officers he told Ke'andre to do wall sits because Ke'andre put his shoes on the wrong feet. Montrell also said he got upset again because Ke'andre was going to sit on the toilet to urinate instead of standing "like a regular boy." Montrell told police that Ke'andre continued to cry and whine but then stopped and was on the ground with blood coming out of his mouth.

Montrell claims Ke'andre suddenly stopped crying and whining, and found the boy on the floor with blood coming out of his mouth. Montrell told police he tried to wake Ke'andre up with cold water, but the boy did not wake up. That's when Montrell said he called 911.

Ke'andre's mother, who is cousins with Montrell, also spoke with police. According to court documents, the woman said she was aware of Montrell disciplining Ke'andre with wall sits. When the woman returned from carrying in groceries, she said she Montrell placing Ke'andre in the bathtub and believed her son was having a seizure.

Hospital staff told officers Ke'andre had significant bruising on his arms, back, and buttocks, as well as a scratch on his neck and blood around his mouth.

Upon further examination, doctors determined Ke'andre had the following injuries: bruised scalp; subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhage; severe, diffuse hypoxic injury affecting most of his brain; torn upper lip frenulum; bruised arms; suspected laceration/contusion of the middle portion of his pancreas; possible bowel contusion to the ascending colon; several possible rib fractures; bruised back; and bruised buttocks.

Lafayette police said they found marijuana in the home at the time of the incident, which led to Montrell's arrest for a probation violation of a methamphetamine possession conviction in 2022.

Montrell's previous convictions also include possession of a synthetic drug and assisting a criminal.

Prosecutors have charged Jolly with murder, neglect of dependent, aggravated battery and battery with death to a person under 14 years old.