Indiana police find hundreds of pounds of THC-infused candy during traffic stop

Last year, police warned parents of the potential for marijuana edibles and THC-infused candy to end up in their child's Halloween candy.

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana uncovered hundreds of pounds of THC-infused candy during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped an eastbound vehicle for speeding around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 5. The deputy also noted the driver of the car was following a semi too closely.

A second deputy arrived with a K-9 officer to assist and the dog alerted to the possible presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle uncovered several hundred pounds of THC-infused candy products.

The driver, 35-year-old Angelo Padilla Jr. of Union City, N.J., was taken into custody. Two days later, felony charges were filed against Padilla for dealing in a controlled substance. He is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond at the La Porte County Jail.

Last year, police in North Carolina issued a warning to parents to beware of marijuana edibles or THC-infused candies in their child's trick-or-treat stash. Most of the items originated in states where marijuana has been legalized.