Indiana police find hundreds of pounds of THC-infused candy during traffic stop

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in northern Indiana uncovered hundreds of pounds of THC-infused candy during a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road.
The La Porte County Sheriff's Office says a deputy stopped an eastbound vehicle for speeding around 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 5. The deputy also noted the driver of the car was following a semi too closely.
A second deputy arrived with a K-9 officer to assist and the dog alerted to the possible presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle uncovered several hundred pounds of THC-infused candy products.
The driver, 35-year-old Angelo Padilla Jr. of Union City, N.J., was taken into custody. Two days later, felony charges were filed against Padilla for dealing in a controlled substance. He is being held on a $15,000 cash-only bond at the La Porte County Jail.
Last year, police in North Carolina issued a warning to parents to beware of marijuana edibles or THC-infused candies in their child's trick-or-treat stash. Most of the items originated in states where marijuana has been legalized.
They said most of the items they seized are candy, have a colorful appearance, and a fruity smell that's appealing to kids.