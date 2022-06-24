Kosciusko County man wanted for failing to return to work release

Cody Michael Pope was last seen early Thursday morning in the New Paris area. Police said he may have been on his way to Akron, Indiana.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. — The Kosciusko County Sherriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding 29-year-old Cody Michael Pope. Pope failed to return to his work release center Thursday.

He was last seen early Thursday morning in the New Paris area. Police said he may have been on his way to Akron, Indiana in a 2005 black Chrysler 200 with Indiana license plate R301741.

Pope is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 204 pounds. He has red hair and blue eyes.