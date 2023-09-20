Kokomo woman charged with attempted murder after husband's overdose

The incident happened Sept. 16 in the 800 block of South Bell Street, near East Markland Avenue and South Apperson Way.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo woman has been charged with attempted murder after her husband was hospitalized following an overdose.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of South Bell Street, near East Markland Avenue and South Apperson Way, for a report of a male overdosing.

There they found a 38-year-old man unresponsive, who was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo.

Officers at the scene spoke with the victim's wife, who "led officers to believe the male overdosing was not accidental," Kokomo police said in a statement.

Investigators eventually arrested the man's wife, 36-year-old Sarha Steele, who has been formally charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness, according to online court records.

Kokomo police said Steele remains in custody at the Howard County Criminal Justice Center as of Sept. 20.

The victim has been released from the hospital.