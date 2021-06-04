x
Kokomo police trying to identify suspect in burglary, car thefts

Police were called around 7:20 Easter morning to Kokomo Cab on North Washington Street.
Credit: Kokomo Police Department
Police released a surveillance image of a suspect in a burglary at Kokomo Cab on Easter morning.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department put out a picture of a burglary suspect after a business was ransacked and cars stolen.

Police were called around 7:20 Easter morning to Kokomo Cab on North Washington Street. Officers found the business was ransacked and two cars were stolen.

Police began searching and found the stolen cars parked a few block from the business. Officers were then able to get surveillance video from a nearby business of one of the suspects.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, please call Sgt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. 

