Kokomo police trying to identify suspect in burglary, car thefts

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department put out a picture of a burglary suspect after a business was ransacked and cars stolen.
Police were called around 7:20 Easter morning to Kokomo Cab on North Washington Street. Officers found the business was ransacked and two cars were stolen.
Police began searching and found the stolen cars parked a few block from the business. Officers were then able to get surveillance video from a nearby business of one of the suspects.
If anyone recognizes the suspect, please call Sgt. Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.