Kokomo police trying to identify suspect in burglary, car thefts

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department put out a picture of a burglary suspect after a business was ransacked and cars stolen.

Police were called around 7:20 Easter morning to Kokomo Cab on North Washington Street. Officers found the business was ransacked and two cars were stolen.

Police began searching and found the stolen cars parked a few block from the business. Officers were then able to get surveillance video from a nearby business of one of the suspects.