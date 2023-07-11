Kokomo police seek potential home invasion suspect caught on camera

A resident told police a man tried to kick down his door, and that his doorbell captured the incident.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are seeking the public's help identifying a man who allegedly tried to break into a Kokomo home.

On July 10, 2023, at approximately 11:47p.m., officers responded to a residence on Southdowns Drive in Kokomo.

The resident reportedly told police while inside his residence, an unknow person tried to kick his front door open. The resident told police they warned the suspect, at which time the suspect fled from the front porch.

The resident reportedly observed a second individual standing in front of his residence, who also took off running, according to police.

The individual who attempted to kick in the door was captured on the victim's ring doorbell.

The individual is described as a younger male, wearing a hooded sweatshirt with a hood over his head, a facial covering, pants with 3 stripes down the sides and wearing Fila tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about this case, or who knows the identity of the subject captured on surveillance video, please contact the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7017.