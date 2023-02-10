Kokomo police renew call for public assistance in 2006 murder case

Chad Rouse was shot and killed during a suspected robbery, police said.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are renewing their call for public assistance in solving a 2006 murder case.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2006, Kokomo Police Department officers responded to a house in the 1400 block of South Armstrong Street, near South Washington and West Defenbaugh streets, for a reported shooting.

There they located 20-year-old Chad Rouse, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that a man entered the house and held Rouse and a woman at gunpoint during a suspected robbery, and Rouse was shot during a struggle, police said.

Investigators have followed up on many tips and leads over the last 16 years, but the case remains open.

"The Kokomo Police Department wishes to remind the public that Chad’s case remains active and if you know something, say something," the department said in a statement. "The Kokomo Police Department believes this case can be solved and asks for the community’s continued assistance."