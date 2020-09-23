Kokomo police looking for woman missing since 2016

Saturday, Sept. 26 will mark McClerkin's 22nd birthday and police are saying her disappearance is still an active investigation.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are still looking for a Kokomo woman missing for four years. Karena McClerkin was last seen in the 1000 Block South Washington Street on Oct. 11, 2016.

Saturday, Sept. 26 will mark McClerkin's 22nd birthday and police are saying her disappearance is still an active investigation.

In the last four years, investigators have looked into numerous leads and tips. Police believe the investigation can be solved and ask “if you know something, say something.”