Kokomo police looking for van that hit trolley and took off

KOKOMO, Ind — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for help tracking down a van that hit a City of Kokomo Trolley and took off.

It happened April 16 around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Council Ring Boulevard and Waubesa Way.

The trolley itself was damaged in the crash and police also found pieces from the minivan. No one was injured in the collision.

The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver or who the van belongs to.