Kokomo Police investigating death of infant

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are conducting a death investigation after a baby boy died at St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night.

Police were called to a house in the 600 block of S. Market Street at 6:40 p.m. and found several adults performing CPR on a 5-month-old, who was unconscious.

After officers and Kokomo Fire Department personnel also performed CPR on him, the infant was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and pronounced deceased there.

The Howard County Coroner’s Office will be scheduling an autopsy with a Forensic Pathologist to try to determine a cause of death.