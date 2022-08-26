Kokomo Police investigating death of infant

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are conducting a death investigation after a baby boy died at St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night.
Police were called to a house in the 600 block of S. Market Street at 6:40 p.m. and found several adults performing CPR on a 5-month-old, who was unconscious.
After officers and Kokomo Fire Department personnel also performed CPR on him, the infant was taken to St. Vincent Hospital and pronounced deceased there.
The Howard County Coroner’s Office will be scheduling an autopsy with a Forensic Pathologist to try to determine a cause of death.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Det. Cameron Cunningham at 765-456-7399 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the tip411 app or Kokomo Police at 765-457-1105. You may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with your anonymous tip.