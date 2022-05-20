Kokomo police detain 16-year-old for attempted murder in shooting of another teen

The victim was taken to St. Vincent Hospital of Kokomo with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police detained a 16-year-old for attempted murder in the shooting of another 16-year-old on Tuesday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on May 17, Kokomo officers responded to the Buddy's Mart convenience store at 400 North Apperson Way, near East Taylor Street, for a report of a shooting. Officers found a 16-year-old victim nearby in the 300 block East Jackson Street who had been shot multiple times.

Kokomo Police said the suspect, described as a man wearing dark clothes and a mask, was believed to have ran from the area south on Taylor Street before going north on Bell Street.

Evidence indicated the victim, who police said was uncooperative at the hospital, knew the suspect, police said.

On May 19, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of South Union Street. As a result of that and subsequent interviews, a gun was seized and a 16-year-old boy was detained for attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.