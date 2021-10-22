Kokomo PD trying to find robber that held up delivery driver at Fazoli's

The delivery driver told police a man entered his semi-trailer, pointed a gun, and demanded his wallet.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is trying to catch a robber that held up a delivery driver at a Fazoli's early Friday morning. It happened at the restaurant at 622 South Reed Rd. at 12:41 a.m.

The delivery driver told police a man entered his semi-trailer, pointed a gun, and demanded his wallet. The driver said he was then ordered to the ground and told to count to 10.

Police got surveillance video that shows the suspect's car. Police said it is a white Buick Rendezvous with dark trim around the bottom.