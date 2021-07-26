Kokomo police ask public to help identify person of interest vandalism cases

Multiple Kokomo residents reported someone had broken their car windows while their cars were parked outside their homes on July 23-24.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest who was caught on camera walking through a Kokomo neighborhood around the same time multiple residents had their car windows broken.

The Kokomo Police Department is investigating a series of vandalism incidents that happened between 8:30 p.m. Thursday, July 22 and 6 a.m. Friday, July 23.

During this time frame, multiple Kokomo residents reported someone had broken their car windows while their cars were parked outside their homes.

The incidents were reported in the 1800 block of South Union Street, 100 block of East Ricketts Street, 1700 block of South Main Street, and the 1700 block of South Buckeye Street.

A local resident's home surveillance system captured footage of a person of interest who police believe may have been involved in the vandalism.

The video was captured around 4 a.m. on Friday, July 23. In the video, a person can be seen walking by carrying a bag under one arm and holding a bat-shaped object in their other hand.

The Kokomo Police Department shared the home surveillance footage on Facebook and asked for the public to help identify the person seen in the video. They're also asking anyone with information about this case to contact them at (765) 459-5101, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at (765) 456-7017.