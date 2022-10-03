33-year-old man arrested, charged in Kokomo attempted murder

Investigators identified Cornelius A. Green, 33, as the suspect in the shooting of 25-year-old Alex Bender.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Local and federal agents worked together to identify and arrest a suspect in an attempted murder in Kokomo.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive at 2:13 a.m. on March 10. They found 25-year-old Alex Bender, who had been shot in the chest. He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment and was last listed in critical condition.

NOTE: The above video is from a previous report on the shooting.

Investigators identified Cornelius A. Green, 33, as the suspect in the shooting. Federal and local law enforcement agents began searching for Green, who already had an active warrant for his arrest out of Howard County.

Agents located Green on March 11 and arrested him without incident. He is now facing charges of attempted murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. His initial court appearance is set for March 17.