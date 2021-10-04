Kokomo PD looking for new person of interest in Easter morning burglary, car thefts

Preston Jones has an active warrant for his arrest out of Cass County, Indiana for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is now looking for Preston T. Jones, 25, in an Easter morning burglary and car thefts investigation.

Police were called around 7:20 April 4 to Kokomo Cab on North Washington Street. Officers found the business was ransacked and two cars were stolen.

Police began searching and found the stolen cars parked a few block from the business. Officers were then able to get surveillance video of one of the suspects from a nearby business.

Police released an image of that person and then then led investigators to look at Jones as a different person of interest.

Jones has an active warrant for his arrest out of Cass County, Indiana for unlawful possession or use of a legend drug.