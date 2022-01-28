Kokomo mother getting plea deal in death of 10-month-old

Nicole Groleau would plead guilty to neglect of a dependent if a judge accepts the plea agreement.

KOKOMO, Ind — A Kokomo mother charged in the death of her 10-month-old baby is getting a plea deal.

Nicole Groleau would plead guilty to neglect of a dependent if a judge accepts the plea agreement. She had been facing charges of battery with death and battery resulting in bodily injury, but those charges would be dropped as part of the deal.

According to our newsgathering partners at the Kokomo Tribune, prosecutors are recommending Groleau be sentenced to a fixed term of six years in the Indiana Department of Correction, with a cap of four years in prison and credit for time served. She would then serve the rest of her term on probation.

Police responded to Groleau's home in the 1600 block of Rue Royale North on April 25, 2021. When officers arrived around 1 a.m., they found the baby unresponsive. Deputies from the Howard County Sheriff's Department started CPR on the baby until medics arrived and took him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The coroner ruled the death of 10-month-old Ace Groleau a homicide.

According to court documents, the baby had bruising on his neck and nurses said there appeared to be old and new injuries.

Groleau had repeatedly denied shaking the baby or knowing how the bruises occurred, according to police accounts of interviews with her during the investigation.