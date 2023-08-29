Kokomo men sentenced to federal prison for 2021 armored truck heist

The robbery occurred on Nov. 16, 2021 at an ATM on West Jefferson Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three men are heading to federal prison for their roles in the armed robbery of an armored vehicle in Kokomo two years ago.

The heist happened on Nov. 16, 2021 at an ATM at 2201 W. Jefferson Street.

Police said a man held the driver of the vehicle at gunpoint while the other employee of the armored service was inside the business servicing the ATM. After disarming the driver, the suspects took nearly $205,000 before fleeing.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Kokomo residents 43-year-old Keith Martin, 31-year-old Edwin Sims and 36-year-old James Alexander have all been sentenced after pleading guilty.

Sims also pled guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, officials said.

Martin was sentenced in July to seven months in federal prison. Edwin Sims received a 12 1/2-year prison sentence earlier this year. And this month, Alexander was sentenced to 27 months in prison. The men were each ordered to pay $135,792.85 in restitution and will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office upon release.