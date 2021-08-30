Kokomo man, woman arrested for armed robbery at Reservoir Park

Investigators say the suspects robbed a man on Aug. 15 at the Wildcat Creek Reservoir Park and pushed him into the water.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo Police arrested two people Friday in an armed robbery case from earlier in August.

Investigators say 23-year-old Isaiah Warren and 22-year-old Zoey Lockhart-Noel robbed a man on Aug. 15 at the Wildcat Creek Reservoir Park on the east side of Kokomo.

On the night of Aug. 15 KPD officers interviewed a 21-year-old man who said he was robbed at gunpoint at approximately 8:15 p.m. The victim said he was on the pier with a friend when a man in a ski mask approached him and pointed a handgun at him.

The suspect ordered the victim to empty his pockets, then punched him in the face several times and pushed him off of the pier into the water.

Witnesses told police the suspect was not wearing a mask when they saw him run to a black General Motors vehicle and drive away.

Police arrested both Warren and Lockhart-Noel without incident. Warren is charged with felony armed robbery, criminal confinement, intimidation and battery. Lockhart-Noel faces a felony charge for participating in an armed robbery.

Detectives are still conducting their investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Det. Brent Wines at 765-456-7342 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.