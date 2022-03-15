Man facing charges connected to death of 27-year-old Kokomo woman

On Nov. 21, 2021, police were called to a Kokomo hospital for a deceased woman brought to the hospital. She was later identified as Shalynn N. Carroll.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man is facing charges in the death of a 27-year-old woman, including dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Police launched a months-long investigation that led to charges against 26-year-old Deontrae M. Adams. Officers arrested him in Logansport and took him to the Howard County Jail. He is being held on a $1,000,000 cash-only (no 10%) bond.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information on it is asked to contact Detective Drew J. Wallsmith at 765-456-7388 or by email at dwallsmith@cityofkokomo.org. People may qualify for a cash reward by calling Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS with an anonymous tip.