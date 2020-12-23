Kokomo man dead in overnight shooting

When officers arrived to the 800 block of South Elm Street, they found Sharman M. Pearson II, 42, of Kokomo, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South Elm Street, near North Apperson Way and East North Street, just after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found Sharman M. Pearson II, 42, of Kokomo, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Pearson was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m.

The investigation is ongoing.