Kokomo man dead in overnight shooting

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are investigating after a man was shot to death early Wednesday.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 800 block of South Elm Street, near North Apperson Way and East North Street, just after midnight.
When officers arrived, they found Sharman M. Pearson II, 42, of Kokomo, with multiple gunshot wounds.
Pearson was taken to a hospital, but was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone will information is asked to call Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.