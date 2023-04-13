Kokomo man arrested for neglect, battery of his 3-month-old child

Dakota Richardson is being held on $40,000 bond.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A 22-year-old Kokomo man is charges for the neglect and battery of his child.

Dakota Richardson was arrested Wednesday on two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and one count of aggravated battery.

Police were called to Community Howard Regional Hospital on March 26 after a 3-month-old child was brought to the hospital with multiple injuries. The child was later taken to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis due to the severity of the injuries.

Investigators learned the child had bleeding on their brain, along with several broken bones, some of which had already begun to heal.

Detectives used information and evidence gathered during the investigation to obtain a warrant for Richardson's arrest. Richardson, who is the child's father, was taken into custody without incident.

Court records show he is being held on $40,000 bond.