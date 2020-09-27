Kokomo man arrested in deadly overnight shooting

Three Kokomo men were involved in an early-morning altercation that left one of them dead, one in the hospital and a third in jail.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police arrested a Kokomo man Sunday morning for manslaughter in a shooting that authorities believe stemmed from a hit-and-run incident.

Daniel R. Bray Jr, 34,of Kokomo is in the Howard County Jail and faces charges in the shooting death of Cody Kuefner, 23, and for shooting James D. Conwell, 34. Both Kuefner and Conwell are from Kokomo.

Police say the hit-and-run incident took place at The Country Palace on N. Market Street and an altercation continued to the 2400 block of N. Washington Street, where the shooting occurred around 4:40 a.m.

That's where Bray allegedly fired one shot, striking both Kuefner and Conwell. Both were taken to St. Vincent Hospital where Kuefner died at around 5:22 a.m., according to a report from Kokomo police.

Bray faces a number of preliminary felony charges:

Voluntary Manslaughter - Level 2 Felony

Reckless Homicide - Level 5 Felony

Criminal Recklessness - Level 6 Felony

He also faces a drunk driving charge.

Kokomo Police and the Howard County Coroner’s Office are still investigating.