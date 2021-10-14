Kokomo man arrested for dealing cocaine; cash, guns seized

Kokomo police seized $91,000 in cash along with stolen guns when they arrested Mack Clark for allegedly dealing cocaine.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo's drug task force arrested a man for dealing cocaine Wednesday, and seized a large amount of cash and several stolen guns in the process.

KPD arrested 47-year-old Mack Clark around 3:45 p.m. at Alto Road and Gettysburg Drive. Clark had an active warrant in Howard County for four counts in dealing cocaine.

According to a media release, Clark was carrying individually-packaged bags of crack cocaine when he was arrested.

Detectives searched Clark’s house on Sandwalk Drive and found approximately 7 more ounces of cocaine, nine handguns, a shotgun, a money counter, and $91,000 in U.S. Currency.

Police said two of the handguns were reported stolen.

Clark, who pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine in 2008, according to court records, now could face an additional count of dealing beyond those counts on his arrest warrant.

He also faces possible charges of possession of cocaine, theft and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Anyone with additional information should contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.