Kokomo man arrested on child molestation charges

Geremy D. Miller has been charged with 20 counts of child molesting and four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo man was arrested by Indiana State Police early Tuesday on child molestation charges.

State troopers and members of the Miami County and Howard County sheriff's offices began investigating after receiving information on the possible whereabouts of 46-year-old Geremy D. Miller of Kokomo.

Miller had an active warrant for 24 felony counts related to child sex crimes, and was located in the town of Bunker Hill in Miami County and taken into custody without incident, state police said.