Kokomo looking for attempted murder suspect in stabbing

A 55-year-old man found stabbed multiple times is in the hospital in critical condition.

KOKOMO, Ind — Police in Kokomo are looking for a man wanted for attempted murder in a stabbing.

Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of North Diamond Street on Dec. 5.

Once there, officers found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital in Kokomo and then flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment. Police said that man is in critical condition.

Police also found 36-year-old Halden Totten with cuts to his hands. He was taken to the hospital and released.

Well now police are looking for Totten for attempted murder.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Totten, they should call Captain Bruce Rood at 765-456-7332 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.