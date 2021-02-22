Kokomo police seek suspects in weekend stabbing

Investigators say a man and a woman fled in an SUV after the alleged assault, which reportedly started as road rage.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are searching for a pair of suspects in a stabbing Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the reported stabbing just before 4 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Jefferson Street and North Berkley Road. They found 19-year-old Noah Fickle wounded at the scene from the stabbing, which reportedly stemmed from a road rage incident at the intersection.

Fickle was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition is considered stable.

Police describe the driver of the suspect vehicle as a white male with "a longer, reddish-colored goatee" who was wearing dark clothes, boots and a dark ball cap. A female passenger was described to officers as having a large build and dark hair. They fled westbound from the scene after the alleged assault.

Witnesses told police the suspect vehicle may have been an early 2000 Suburban SUV with aftermarket taillights. A photo of the suspect vehicle was captured by a security camera near the scene.