Kokomo police seek suspect in vending machine theft

Police shared surveillance photos of the man who stole cash and change from a vending machine at Carney's Laundromat.

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a man who stole change from a laundromat vending machine on Monday.

Workers at Carney's Laundromat at 3103 S. Webster St. said a white male wearing a hat reading "Matheson Valley, ask the gas professionals" first tried to open the change machine in the business. When that was unsuccessful, the man reportedly went to the vending machine and used a tool to empty all the cash and change from the machine.

The man was also wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt, black pants, gray shoes and was carrying a backpack. He was seen driving a gray Kia Sorento.

Police shared several photos of the man and his vehicle that were captured by surveillance cameras.