3 arrested on drug charges in Kokomo after search warrants executed

KOKOMO, Ind. — Three people are in custody after police carried out search warrants in Howard County Monday.

After months of investigating the illegal selling of fentanyl, the Kokomo/Howard County Violent Crimes Task Force executed search warrants at six different locations across Kokomo. The task force is made up of members from the Kokomo Police Department, Howard County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency also assisted in the raid.

Three people were arrested on a variety of drug charges:

Jack Peugh, 33: Possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor); unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony)

Lawrence Shepard, 44: Four counts of possession of a controlled substance (Class A misdemeanor); maintaining a common nuisance (Level 6 felony)

Jarod Deck, 31: Possession of marijuana (Class B misdemeanor); two counts of unlawful possession of a syringe (Level 6 felony); possession of methamphetamine (Level 6 felony)

Police seized a total of 19 firearms — 13 handguns and six rifles — a distribution amount of fentanyl, and other controlled substances.

Official state and federal charges are expected soon in the cases, which police are still investigating.