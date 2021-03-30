Kokomo father accused of abusing 2-month-old baby

Chase Williams is facing aggravated battery and domestic battery charges.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Kokomo father is facing aggravated battery and domestic battery charges after his 2-month-old son was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull and ribs.

Police were called to Community Howard Regional Health on March 26 after doctors found the baby's fractures. The infant was then taken to Riley Hospital for Children where it was found the baby had fractures to each of its limbs.

Chase Williams, 20, was identified as the suspect in the injuries and was arrested March 29.

The judge set a $50,000 cash bond and ordered that Williams have no contact with the victims.