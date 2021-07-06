Kokomo police looking for suspects accused of using counterfeit bills

Witnesses said a woman and man came into Walgreens on July 4 and 5 and used counterfeit $50 bills to buy items.

KOKOMO, Ind. — The Kokomo Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who are accused of using counterfeit money at a Walgreens on July 4 and 5.

Police were called to the convenience store at 2400 W. Sycamore St. on July 5 shortly after 4 p.m. on a report of counterfeit money being used.

Witnesses said a woman and man came into the store both days and used counterfeit $50 bills to buy items.

According to witnesses and security footage, the woman has long, dark hair, has a thin build, and was wearing a red and white tube top and blue jean shorts.

The man reportedly has short, dark hair, has a medium build, and has tattoo sleeves on both arms, as well as tattoos on his upper chest, upper back and lower right leg.

Investigators said the woman was driving a white, four-door car, and the man was the passenger in a newer model Chevrolet Equinox.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017.