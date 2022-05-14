Kokomo boy critically injured in France Park shooting

The Cass County Sheriff said four people left the park in a dark pickup truck after the shooting late Friday.

CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo boy was critically injured in a shooting at France Park near Logansport late Friday night. The Cass County Sheriff's Office is investigating.

According to a release posted Saturday morning on the sheriff's Facebook page, an altercation on the beach of the swimming lake at France Park led to the shooting just before 11:30 p.m. Friday.

A "juvenile male" from Kokomo was shot in the chest and flown to Ft. Wayne with life-threatening injuries. His identity and current condition have not been shared by authorities.

Saturday morning, the sheriff provided an update on individuals who may have been involved in the shooting incident.

Investigators are trying to identify a Hispanic male, a white male with a beard who was wearing a red shirt, and two females who may have been in a black pickup truck. They male with the beard could have been riding in the truck's bed at some point, according to information shared by the sheriff.

Anybody with information about the incident or individuals described by the sheriff should contact Detective Joe Nies at 574-753-6293.