Newly unsealed search warrant lists items accused killer Bryan Kohberger had with him when he was arrested

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A search warrant unsealed on Tuesday reveals new details in the investigation of the man charged in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary.

The warrant, signed on December 29 by a judge in Monroe County, was executed at the Kohberger home in Indian Mountain Lake Estates in Chestnuthill Township around 1:30 a.m. on December 30.

The warrant shows that investigators obtained the following items from Kohberger and inside the home:

a flashlight,

four medical-style gloves,

a t-shirt (Arizona Jean Co.),

a sweatshirt (Washington State Cougars),

a pair of size 13 shoes (Nike),

a pair of black socks (Under Armour),

black shorts (Under Armour ),

black boxers (Under Armour),

one cheek swab.

The complete search warrant is posted below.

Authorities said they plan to release more search warrants on Wednesday for Kohberger's car and the home in Monroe County.

Kohberger waived his right to a speedy preliminary hearing during a status conference in January.

A judge in Latah County, Idaho, set the preliminary hearing for June 26 at 9 a.m., expecting it to last five days. Prosecutors will try to show a judge that they have enough evidence to justify the felony charges.

The November 13 slayings of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin left the rural community in Moscow, Idaho, grief-stricken and afraid, prompting nearly half of the university's students to leave town for the perceived safety of online courses.

Weeks went by without a named suspect, and few details were released, but on December 30, Kohberger, a graduate student studying criminology from the university located just ten miles away — was arrested at his parents' home in eastern Pennsylvania.

Investigators seized stained bedding, strands of what looked like hair, and a single glove — but no weapon — when they searched Kohberger’s Washington state apartment, according to documents released in January.

Read the full search warrant HERE.