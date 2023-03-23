Knox County coroner arrested for misconduct, possession of meth and fentanyl

On Wednesday night, a search warrant was executed at Karen Donovan's Vincennes home, with detectives finding meth and fentanyl, state police said.

KNOX COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — The Knox County coroner was arrested Wednesday night for misconduct and possession of meth and fentanyl, Indiana State Police said.

Karen Donovan, 40, of Vincennes, is facing preliminary charges of official misconduct, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a scheduled II controlled substance (fentanyl), all Level 6 felonies.

State police detectives began an investigation in April 2022 after receiving information of misconduct.

Donovan was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail, where she posted bond and was released.