Man robbed inside home on Indy's northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — A 71-year-old Indianapolis man is expressing frustration after being robbed inside his own home Sunday night.

“There is no reason to take anything that belongs to somebody else,” said Michael Covington.

It happened just after 8 p.m. near 30th Street and Gladstone Avenue. Covington said he was alone at the time.

“I just happened to be sitting here when someone came up and knocked on the door. So, of course, you get up and answer your door,” he said.

When he cracked open the door, he said he saw two men with guns standing outside and one tried to come in.

“He launched as soon as that door pulled open. He launched and ran into me and knocked me down and he said, ‘Stay there, don’t you mess with me,’” Covington said.

According to Covington, the man took his wallet and ran out.

Thankfully his neighbor in the other unit heard the commotion and came to check on Covington.

“It sounded like somebody banging on the wall. You know, like knocking things over or something,” said Lacey Johnson.

She said she couldn’t believe someone would do this to him.

“It’s like, 'Who would want to rob him?'” Johnson said.

As for the suspected thieves, Covington has his own message saying, “You are going to reap what you sow. Keep going around doing it and it’s going to catch up with you.”

Sunday night, Covington filed a police report with IMPD. So far, no arrests have been made.