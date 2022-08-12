Kidnapped woman and children rescued in Boone County

Lawrence detectives were called and arrested 27-year-old Jacob Gibson.

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and two children were rescued in Boone County after police said a man was holding them against their will.

Around 6:19 a.m. Friday morning, a good Samaritan called 911 about three people, kidnapped out of Lawrence, were at a rest area along I-65 in Boone County.

Deputies responded and found a woman and two children that Lawrence PD had been searching for.

"This good Samaritan did the right thing, and now because of their brave and quick actions and the timely response of the BCSO Deputies, these three victims are now safe from harm,” said Sheriff Mike Nielson.

Lawrence detectives were called and arrested 27-year-old Jacob Gibson. He is being held in the Marion County Jail.

At the time of this article's publishing, Gibson had not yet been formally charged with any crime.