Philadelphia serial rape suspect also linked to Indy crime

Kevin Bennett's DNA was found on a condom wrapper in a bathroom from an incident that happened in Indianapolis in April.

INDIANAPOLIS — The suspect in a series of gunpoint robberies and sexual assaults that happened in Philadelphia last week is also facing six charges for an incident that occurred in Indianapolis in April 2021.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office released court documents detailing an incident that happened Friday, April 2.

Officers were called to North Pennsylvania Street on a call for help and found a female victim bleeding from the back of her head. She told police she was attacked by a man wearing a blue mask, black hoodie with a Polo emblem on it and was armed with a silver revolver. The victim said the man dragged her down the stairs, into the bathroom and sexually assaulted her.

An officer found a man in the building matching the description, although he was wearing a Nike hoodie at the time and did not have a silver revolver.

The victim, who works at a gentleman's club, identified the man as the person who raped her and said she sees him from time to time at her work.

The man was taken to the Marion County Jail for rape, aggravated assault and criminal confinement.

Detectives obtained camera surveillance footage from the apartment complex where the incident took place, which showed the suspect entering the building, putting on gloves and attacking the victim. The video also shows the suspect leaving the building immediately after the attack.

Based on the surveillance video, detectives determined there is no way their suspect, whom they found inside the building shortly after the incident, could have committed the crime because the suspect never reentered the building.

DNA evidence came back April 19 from a condom wrapper found in the bathroom after the assault. The prints on the wrapper came back to 28-year-old Kevin Bennett.

Three days later, detectives got a call from the FBI Nashville office to report a similar instance of a man assaulting female exotic dancer in Mount Juliet, Tennessee, on April 6.

Surveillance video from the Tennessee incident showed a red Cadillac with plates that came back to Bennett.

Bennett was arrested May 22 in Indianapolis for allegedly sexually assaulting a total of three strangers at gunpoint between Sunday, May 16 and Tuesday, May 18 in Philadelphia.

Bennett faces the following charges for the Indianapolis incident:

Three counts of rape — Level 1 felony

One count of kidnapping — Level 3 felony

One count of criminal confinement — Level 3 felony

One count of battery by means of a deadly weapon — Level 5 felony