Kentucky woman arrested for alleged drunk driving in Peru

ISP said the woman drove drunk with children in the car.

INDIANA, USA — A Kentucky woman was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Indiana State Police said they found her driving drunk with children in the car.

Around 5:42 p.m. on June 14, an ISP lieutenant conducted a traffic stop near US 31 and County Road 500 in Peru.

The lieutenant allegedly observed a 1995 Chevrolet traveling on the right-hand side of the lane at a high-rate of speed. When the Chevrolet reportedly failed to yield and continued past a traffic stop at 83 mph, the officer stopped the driver.

That's when the lieutenant claimed to see signs of impairment in driver Barbara K. Pyke, 33, of Union, Kentucky.

During an OWI investigation, Pyke reportedly displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. Children were reportedly also present in the car during the traffic stop.

A further investigation allegedly revealed Pyke had a preliminary BAC of .220%. Pyke was arrested and taken to the Miami County Jail.

ISP said the Indiana Department of Child Services was contact e d and assisted with care of the children.