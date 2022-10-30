Police say that a 36-year-old Casey Byrd was traveling north on KY 229 when his vehicle entered the intersection of South Main Street and struck a police cruiser.

LONDON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating a fatal collision involving a London Police Department (London PD) officer and an alleged drunk driver.

KSP troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred just before 1 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in London.

Police say that a 36-year-old Casey Byrd was traveling north on KY 229 when his vehicle entered the intersection of South Main Street and struck a police cruiser headed southbound on South Main Street.

Twenty-six-year-old Logan Medlock was on-duty and driving that cruiser; as a result of the collision police say he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers say Byrd was not injured in the collision.

Alcohol was the 'contributing factor' in this collision, KSP said.

Police say Byrd was arrested and charged with murder and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Police Chief Travis Dotson said a candlelight vigil for Medlock will be held at 8:30 p.m. Monday night at the London-Laurel County Farmers Market.

Byrd was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

KSP is continuing their investigation.

MORE STORIES LIKE THIS ONE:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.