Woman arrested in Kentucky cold case murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A  woman in Kentucky has been arrested in cold case murder investigation according to police.

Lexington police say 34-year-old Rachel Martin was arrested on Friday in Garrard County. Martin is facing charges in a Lexington homicide that happened in 2009.

Charlie Sowers, 71, was found with a head wound at his house on Augusta Drive on May 27, 2009. He later died at the hospital, according to Lexington police.

Investigators said Sowers died from blunt force trauma.

Martin was taken into custody with the assistance of the Garrard County Police Department. She is currently being held in the Lincoln County Regional Jail pending extradition to Lexington.

