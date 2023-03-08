Kentucky fugitive captured in Grant County

Deputies arrested Matthew Weherman, who is wanted for robbery and strangulation.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — A man wanted in Kentucky for robbery and strangulation was captured in Grant County.

On Aug. 1, deputies claim they saw a Ford Focus run a stop sign. Deputies stopped the car, but as they got out to walk up to it, they said the driver took off.

Deputies chased after the car as it drove through mobile home parks and yards to escape. The chase was ended, but deputies later spotted the car again.

Stop sticks were used to deflate the car's tires and when it came to a stop, deputies claim Matthew Weherman ran into a nearby wooded area. Deputies gave chase and caught Weherman in a pond as he tried to swim to the other side.

Weherman is being held in Grant County on a series of traffic offenses and for the Kentucky warrants.