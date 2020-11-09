Kentucky deputies searching for missing girls

The sheriff's office said the children are considered to be in danger due to Maples mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Grayson County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is searching for two girls missing since Thursday.

Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams, 5, were taken by their non-custodial parent, Ellen Maples, 31, from their home. The children were placed in the state's custody on Thursday, right before Williams took off with her children.

