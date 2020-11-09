x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

Kentucky deputies searching for missing girls

The sheriff's office said the children are considered to be in danger due to Maples mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.
Credit: Grayson County Sheriff's Office
Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams, 5, were taken by their non-custodial parent in Grayson County, Kentucky Sept. 10, 2020.

GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — The Grayson County Sheriff's Office in Kentucky is searching for two girls missing since Thursday. 

Carlie Geary, 8, and Chyenne Williams, 5, were taken by their non-custodial parent, Ellen Maples, 31, from their home. The children were placed in the state's custody on Thursday, right before Williams took off with her children.

The sheriff's office said the children are considered to be in danger due to Maples mental health and history of physical abuse and neglect.  

Credit: Grayson County Sheriff's Office
Ellen Maples, 31

If you have any contact or have seen the children or Maples, you are asked to call your local police agency or the Grayson County Sheriff's Office at 270-259-0303.

Related Articles