Kegan Kline will not withdraw guilty plea in child pornography case

Kline pleaded guilty March 30 to the 25 charges, ranging from child exploitation and possession of child pornography to obstruction of justice.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Kegan Kline's new attorneys have informed the court that Kline does not intend to withdraw his guilty plea in his child pornography case.

Just last week, two new attorneys were announced as representing him after his former attorney filed a motion to no longer represent him. That shift came after Kline signaled he may want to withdraw his guilty plea.

That resulted in a Miami County Circuit Court judge granting a continuance in Kline's sentencing for his child pornography case.

In requesting the continuance, Kline's defense team claimed he needed time to review evidence Kline said he hasn't seen. The defense then said Kline may want to withdraw his guilty plea based on that evidence.

The prosecution described the claims as a stall tactic and said that Kline was already aware of the evidence.

Kline's new defense team was given until May 31 to file a motion to withdrawal his guilty plea.

With word he will not change his guilty plea, Kline's new sentencing hearing appears to be set for July 27.

Kline previously told the judge he thinks he is bipolar and schizophrenic, but he was able to make the clear decision to plead guilty. The judge walked Kline through each charge to make sure he understood what he was pleading guilty to.

After pleading guilty, Kline gave sworn testimony about the offenses he committed. Kline admitted receiving photos of girls under 18 showing their bare breasts, along with other graphic photos. Kline admitted having pornographic images of girls under 12 years old.

Kline admitted using the catfish social media profiles "anthony_shots" and "Emily Ann" to contact his victims. He also admitted that he obstructed justice by deleting social media apps from his devices.