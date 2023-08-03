Kegan Kline's father, man in 'anthony_shots' photos listed as potential witnesses in child porn case

Kegan Kline is facing dozens of child porn charges in Miami County. His trial is set to begin May 10.

PERU, Indiana — Prosecutors have filed the state's witness list in the child pornography case against Kegan Kline.

The list includes 19 individuals, including Kline's father, Jerry, and Vincent Kowalski, the model and police officers whose photos were used on the "anthony_shots" social media account.

Police have previously questioned Kline about whether his father had access to his phone or the account. Kline has said he would not let his father have access to his phone for long periods of time.

Police believe Kowalski's teen modeling photos were taken and used to catfish young girls. He said his photos have been used on fake social media accounts since 2014.

"You just search my name, there's a hundred accounts, fake accounts, of me," Kowalski told 13News in December 2021.

The submitted witness list, filed Monday, also includes Barbara MacDonald, the producer behind HLN's "Down the Hill" podcast; law enforcement officers; and a Riley Hospital doctor.

MacDonald interviewed Kline while in the Miami County Jail about the anthony_shots account. According to MacDonald, Kline admitted to creating the account to solicit nude images from underage girls, but said he was not trying to meet any of those girls in real life.

"I don't really know. I was just lonely. You know what I mean? Just talking to people. I don't know why I did it really," Kline said.

While Indiana State Police has said the anthony_shots account came up during the investigation into the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams, the agency has never named Kline as a suspect in the Delphi murders.

His attorney previously released the following statement to 13News:

"My client had nothing to do with the unexpected, untimely and unfortunate passing of the girls in Delphi."