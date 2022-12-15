New Castle woman faces 6 charges after hitting pedestrian

Court documents say Kasha Priddy had her 1-year-old child in the back seat of the car at the time of the incident.

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A New Castle woman is expected in court Thursday afternoon after hitting and seriously injuring a pedestrian in November.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1000 block of South 14th Street, near South Main Street, in New Castle.

Court documents identify the driver as Kasha Priddy, of New Castle.

Police said witnesses remember Priddy driving "way too close" to the side of the road before hitting the pedestrian.

According to court documents, witnesses told police the pedestrian had been unloading items from her vehicle before Priddy hit her while driving a 2022 Ford Explorer.

When police arrived, they said the pedestrian was still pinned under the vehicle.

Police said Priddy hit at least two other vehicles — one before hitting the pedestrian and one after.

Priddy admitted to using methamphetamine less than 24 hours before the incident, according to court documents.

According to police, Priddy "didn't know what happened."

One of the officer recounts said, "She stated she blinked. She didn't remember what happened until the accident had already occurred."

Court documents say Priddy also had her 1-year-old child in the back seat of the car at the time of the incident.

The child was checked out by medics and released to her grandmother.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries to the upper leg, according to police.

Priddy was also taken to a local hospital. There, police said Priddy told medical staff she had some sort of leg infection and that her medication caused her to "black out" sometimes.

Priddy is facing six charges, including reckless driving causing bodily injury, neglect of a dependent and driving while suspended.