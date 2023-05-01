x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

K-9 apprehends suspect in shooting of Anderson 19-year-old man

Aquille Miles, 23, was arrested on charges related to the shooting of 19-year-old
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 19-year-old Anderson man is in serious condition after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police say Kaden Buster was found shot in a vehicle parked in an alley near the 1700 block of Main Street just before 5 p.m. Officers on the scene provided aid to the victim, who was taken to an Anderson hospital in serious, but stable, condition. 

Investigators later learned 23-year-old Aquille Miles was seen running from the scene after the shooting and into a nearby home. Officers surrounded the residence, ordering Miles to come out. Police said the officers got consent to enter the home, at which time Miles was apprehended by a police K-9 and taken into custody.

He was arrested for two outstanding warrants and other felony charges connected to the shooting, police said.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

South Decatur H.S. teacher facing multiple charges

Before You Leave, Check This Out