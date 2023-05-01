K-9 apprehends suspect in shooting of Anderson 19-year-old man

Aquille Miles, 23, was arrested on charges related to the shooting of 19-year-old

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 19-year-old Anderson man is in serious condition after a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police say Kaden Buster was found shot in a vehicle parked in an alley near the 1700 block of Main Street just before 5 p.m. Officers on the scene provided aid to the victim, who was taken to an Anderson hospital in serious, but stable, condition.

Investigators later learned 23-year-old Aquille Miles was seen running from the scene after the shooting and into a nearby home. Officers surrounded the residence, ordering Miles to come out. Police said the officers got consent to enter the home, at which time Miles was apprehended by a police K-9 and taken into custody.