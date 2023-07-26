The woman reported waking up to an unknown person standing over her.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A juvenile is facing multiple charges after he allegedly entered a home early Wednesday in Brunswick and threatened to cut 87-year-old Marjorie Perkins with a knife before fleeing the residence.

Brunswick Communications received a call at about 2 a.m. from Perkins who reported that an unknown male entered her home while she was sleeping and threatened to cut her with a knife, according to a news release from the Brunswick Police Department.

"I jumped out of bed, got my shoes on real fast because I don't have ties, and I was ready to kick," Perkins told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The juvenile allegedly did not have a knife in his hand during the threat, as it was "left with his belongings in another room," the release stated, but he left behind a pair of shoes.

"I grabbed a chair, and he grabbed me by the shoulders, and pushed me against the wall," Perkins explained. "So I took my chair and started hitting him."

Perkins said the intruder didn't have any pants on during the encounter. She remembers calling for help in case anyone could hear her. She said she wasn't injured.

She said the young man eventually walked into her kitchen and said he was hungry. At this point, Perkins said she gave him some food and while he was eating called police.

Law enforcement conducted a search for the suspect and used a police dog to help track his location. He has since been taken into custody and was brought to the Long Creek Youth Development Center, according to the release.

He has been charged with burglary, class B; criminal threatening, class D; assault, class D; and being a minor consuming liquor, civil infraction.

Perkins said she thinks the suspect entered her home through a back window after pushing aside an air-conditioning unit.